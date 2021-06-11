 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Weather Channel Local Now

Frndly TV Adds Two Free Channels From Weather Channel’s Parent, Allen Media

Michael King

As part of its deal to extend its relationship with The Weather Channel, family-oriented, low-cost streaming service Frndly TV is adding two other channels owned by the TWC’s parent, Allen Media Group.

Streaming channels Recipe.TV and Local Now will be added to Frndly TV’s mix of linear channels by the end of June, bringing its total channel count to 18.

The streamer says they will be able to keep their current pricing structure in place, starting at $5.99 per month.

Allen Media Group is led by Byron Allen, who has been buying local television stations and urging advertisers to spend more money with minority-owned media outlets.

“In addition to extending our carriage arrangement for The Weather Channel, we’re thrilled to make two more of our flagship content platforms — Recipe.TV, and our streaming service Local Now — available to Frndly TV subscribers,” according to Allen in an article in industry journal Broadcasting+Cable. “Our multiple Emmy-nominated network Recipe.TV and our streaming service Local Now offer compelling and vibrant lifestyle content with an unmatched combination of customized local news and information, weather, traffic, and sports.”

Local Now

A spinoff of The Weather Channel, Local Now includes customized local news, weather, traffic and sports from more than 200 individual areas across the United States.

Frndly TV has kept its price low as compared to other OTT services, while continuing to add subscribers and remaining profitable, according to Broadcasting+Cable.

Its current channel mix includes selections including Hallmark, Game Show Network, UpTV, CuriosityStream, BYUtv, Insp, and other family-friendly outlets.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.