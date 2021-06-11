Frndly TV Adds Two Free Channels From Weather Channel’s Parent, Allen Media

As part of its deal to extend its relationship with The Weather Channel, family-oriented, low-cost streaming service Frndly TV is adding two other channels owned by the TWC’s parent, Allen Media Group.

Streaming channels Recipe.TV and Local Now will be added to Frndly TV’s mix of linear channels by the end of June, bringing its total channel count to 18.

The streamer says they will be able to keep their current pricing structure in place, starting at $5.99 per month.

Allen Media Group is led by Byron Allen, who has been buying local television stations and urging advertisers to spend more money with minority-owned media outlets.

“In addition to extending our carriage arrangement for The Weather Channel, we’re thrilled to make two more of our flagship content platforms — Recipe.TV, and our streaming service Local Now — available to Frndly TV subscribers,” according to Allen in an article in industry journal Broadcasting+Cable. “Our multiple Emmy-nominated network Recipe.TV and our streaming service Local Now offer compelling and vibrant lifestyle content with an unmatched combination of customized local news and information, weather, traffic, and sports.”

Local Now A spinoff of The Weather Channel, Local Now includes customized local news, weather, traffic and sports from more than 200 individual areas across the United States.

Frndly TV has kept its price low as compared to other OTT services, while continuing to add subscribers and remaining profitable, according to Broadcasting+Cable.

Its current channel mix includes selections including Hallmark, Game Show Network, UpTV, CuriosityStream, BYUtv, Insp, and other family-friendly outlets.