FRNDLY TV Introduces Multiple Upgrades Specifically Requested by Customers

Frndly TV is living up to its name (minus the vowels) with the launch of three new upgrades to its user experience, all three of which were requested by the streamer’s users. The platform is a low-cost live TV streaming service that focuses on positive, family-friendly content. While it doesn’t carry any sports, news, or local channels, Frndly TV has a host of general entertainment options both live and on-demand across a scope of genres including classic TV, romance movies, and education.

The first of the three updates that are now live in the updated Frndly TV app is the ability for users to select how they view the channel guide, either via the traditional layout or with the channels alphabetized. Next, Frndly TV has made it easier to discover content on the service whether a show or movie is airing live on a channel or is available via video on demand. Finally, the service has improved its “timing bar” to give users a more precise reference as to how far they are into a program.

“We are always looking to make our customer experience more enjoyable and each of these elements was requested by our subscribers,” Frndly TV’s vice president of product and customer experience Joey Monjure said. “Our customers are very engaged with Frndly TV and we get hundreds of requests and suggestions every month. We’re very happy that we can roll out these three elements immediately and look forward to bringing our customers more requested functionality in the future.”

Frndly TV said that the alphabetized-by-channel-name program guide was the top-requested update by the service’s customers. Subscribers are now able to either keep the channels listed in the default order or to see them in alphabetical order, making it easier to search for their favorite channels and content.

One of the key factors to the success or failure of all streaming services is their content discovery options. Frndly TV has made efforts to simplify the process for users with the introduction of easy-to-use tabs across the top of its menu breaking out the channel guide, movies, TV shows, and content recorded via DVR. Now, subscribers will be able to easily search through shows and movies that are live on linear channels or available via VOD quickly and conveniently by what they are in the mood for.

The final upgrade, Frndly TV’s more accurate timing bar, addresses a pain point for many customers. Viewers who pause a program will now better know exactly where they are in its run time, as well as how many minutes are left, whether they come back a few seconds later, or return to a show in a couple of days.

Following the first quarter of the year, Frndly TV reported a 63% increase in viewing time on its service. The skinny bundle streamer also saw a 15% year-over-year increase in hours watched per subscriber.

While the streamer did not report its total subscriber numbers after Q1, previous reports indicated that Frndly TV had over 500,000 customers following Q4 2021, which was a relatively impressive base for a company that only has about 40 people on staff.

Frndly TV’s growth can also be attributed to its push to add more channels. The company rolled out 17 additions in 2021, including Hallmark Channel and CuriosityStream. Another six channels — primarily focused on nostalgic TV series — have also been introduced this year, including Heroes & Icons and Story Television.