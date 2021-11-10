Frndly TV Reaches Deal with A&E Networks, Raises Subscription Price for the First Time

Frndly TV, home of the Hallmark Channel and other “feel good” programming, has reached a deal with A+E Networks that will add seven more networks to the relatively inexpensive family-friendly live TV streaming service.

The A&E Network channel, the History Channel, and Lifetime will launch on November 18, giving Frndly TV’s basic subscribers 30 channels (a 14 channel increase since February). A+E Networks is a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst. The networks offer titles such as “The First 48,” “Storage Wars,” Pawn Stars,” “Married at First Sight,” “My Killer Body with K Michelle,” and lots more.

This also means that the notoriously low-priced subscription service will be raising its price for the first time in its history. The lowest-priced tier will now be $6.99/month instead of $5.99.

Chief programming officer of Frndly TV, Michael McKenna, said that, “the addition of the seven A+E Networks’ channels is a seminal event in Frndly TV’s growth…Our customers are both loyal and vocal — and they have asked us about adding the great A+E Networks’ content. Working with the good folks at A+E, we are now able to add outstanding quality to our programming lineup with some of the most desired and loved channels in all TV.”

“We are excited to partner with Frndly TV and to make our award-winning content available to their devoted subscriber base…Frndly TV customers can enjoy the new slate of holiday movies premiering on Lifetime’s It’s A Wonderful Lifetime, as well as look forward to the highly anticipated premieres of Janet — the fascinating untold story of Janet Jackson — and Abraham Lincoln, on The History Channel in early 2022,” said David Zagin, president of distribution for A+E Networks.

About Frndly TV

The service was launched in October 2019 by former Dish Network executives with the mission of providing “quality programming to an underserved market at an affordable price.” Since then, it has gained more than 440,000 paid subscribers maintaining profitability while keeping prices comparatively low. This has made Frndly TV an outlier in the industry, where high costs and competitive pressure are common. The question is, will these subscribers stay loyal when the price increases?

From March 2021 to the present, Frndly TV has added channels like the Dove Channel, Hallmark Movies Now, GAC Family, and GAC Living.

Frndly TV offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($6.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Classic” ($7.99) plan, and 4 devices in HD on their “Premium” ($9.99) plan.

You can watch Frndly TV on Apple TV, Roku, Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, or on your mobile device or computer through most major web browsers as well as iOS or Android apps.