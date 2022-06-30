Frndly TV to Add Classic Film Channel Movies! to Streaming Lineup

It looks like one of the most inexpensive subscription streaming services is about to get even friendlier towards movie lovers as Frndly TV will be welcoming the Movies! channel to its skinny bundle in the very near future. The low-cost live TV streaming service offers a growing selection of positive, family-friendly entertainment channels and has begun touting Movies! as its next addition.

Movies! is a linear film channel that focuses on classics from across the history of Hollywood. The network has regular themed programming including “Noir to Die For” every Thursday, “Friday Night Frights” to wrap up the work week, “Saturday Morning Movies!” to start the weekend, “Popcorn Movies!” at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturdays, “Definitive Movies!” on Saturday evening, “Sunday Night Noir” to end the weekend, and more.

The channel’s content will almost certainly appeal to fans of TCM and the The Criterion Channel. Movies! featured films for July include “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “1776,” “Fort Apache,” “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “Witness,” “East of Eden,” “Zorba the Greek,” “The Great White Hope,” “Eyewitness,” “An Affair to Remember,” “The Fly,” “The French Connection,” “The Little Shop of Horrors,” and more.

Frndly TV has not yet announced when the channel will be available to subscribers, but by including it on its channel lineup page, it shouldn’t be long until Movies! is available to the streamer’s customers.

The addition of the classic movie channel is the latest in a series of steps that Frndly has made recently in efforts to continue to grow and satisfy its user base. At the end of 2021, the streamer reported having over half a million subscribers and following the first quarter of 2022, it announced that the platform had seen a 63% increase in viewing time. The skinny bundle also reportedly saw a 15% year-over-year increase in hours watched per subscriber.

This increase came as the service was adding even more viewing options to its lineup by introducing MeTV, H&I (Heroes & Icons), DECADES, Start TV, and Story Television back in March. The company’s co-founders have stated that their goal is to continue to add channels that their sunscribers will find value in without pricing out their most cost-conscious customers.

The streamer also is making efforts to meet subscriber needs when it comes to the platform as well. Last week, Frndly TV announced a series of improvements to the user interface that had been specifically requested by its customers.