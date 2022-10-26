Frndly TV Updates User Interface with Improved Search, Ability to De-Clutter ‘Continue Watching’ Menu

Can live TV streaming be your friend? If you answered no, Frndly TV is hoping to change your mind. Frndly is a low-cost live TV streaming service that focuses on positive, family-friendly content. While it doesn’t carry any sports, news, or local channels, the platform has a host of general entertainment options both live and on-demand across a scope of genres including classic TV, romance movies, and education. Frndly has recently introduced a couple of key updates to its user interface which should make it even easier to find and watch your favorite content.

First up amongst the changes on Frndly TV is a big update to the search function. The alphabet box that allows users to type in the title of their desired shows and movies now features rows and columns, instead of a single long row of letters, making it much easier to navigate quickly.

Frndly has also added an autofill function in the search box, so customers can quickly select the content they want instead of having to type out the entire title first. Movies and shows that are called up by the autofill will automatically populate on the right side of the screen.

The search function on Frndly TV also now includes keyword searchability. For example, if customers want instant access to Christmas movies, all they have to do is type the keyword “Christmas” into the search bar, and Frndly will do the rest bringing up a wide range of holiday films from Hallmark, [GAC Family], and more.

Frndly also made updates to its “Continue Watching” menus. Users can now navigate to the “Continue Watching” row under their TV or Movie tabs and remove a title simply by clicking on its tile and scrolling right to the “Remove” button. This way, if there is something showing up that you don’t want to finish (or you have already finished), you can easily remove it in order to get the most out of the menu.

These are not the only changes the company has made to its user experience this year. In June, Frndly announced updates to its channel guide layout. The company made it easier to discover content on the service whether a show or movie is airing live or is available video on demand. The service also improved its “timing bar” to give users a more precise reference as to how far they are into a program. These improvements all came from actual user recommendations.

It seems the frequent updates and responsiveness to its customers are paying off for Frndly. The company announced its third quarter viewership and usage totals on Wednesday, reporting that the live streamer saw a 53% increase in total viewership year-over-year with viewing time per subscriber jumping 9%.

It appears more and more customers are deciding to make their TV experience extra Frndly. If the company continues to focus on improving its user experience, it could see even higher jumps next quarter.