fuboTV Aquires Exclusive Rights to Stream South American World Cup Qualifying Matches

The World Cup 2022 qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will be streamed exclusively on sports-centric platform fuboTV. The news means that fuboTV continues to push forward as it seeks to maximize its role in the global soccer (football) and sports streaming market.

The financial workings of the deal, which is a partnership with the 10 South American teams’ rights holders, have not yet been released.

Also worth noting, this deal is only for the streaming rights. The matches will still be available on traditional, linear TV providers through cable and satellite.

The partnership results in fuboTV acquiring the rights to the remaining 70 matches, which includes Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The deal also allows for highlights to be re-aired, and for matches to feature both Spanish and English commentary. To enrich the depth of its coverage, fuboTV will also produce original content to air through the season such as pre, half-time, and post-match programming. Match windows are currently slated to begin in June with additional match windows expected later in 2021, carrying into early 2022.

fuboTV will also stream matches through its carriage of other channel partners.

David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV said, “Our mission is to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering. By offering the best of South American soccer in advance of Qatar 2022, we are further differentiating fuboTV’s sports-first content portfolio enabling us to engage with more consumers than ever before.”

The development sees fuboTV continue its path of growth. It recently added ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC (select markets), Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels.

The platform has 30 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, which is higher than almost any other service.