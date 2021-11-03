 Skip to Content
Fubo Sportsbook Goes Live

Ben Bowman

Sports fans in Iowa now have a new gambling option in the Fubo Sportsbook mobile app. The service is now live for gamblers over 21 in the Hawkeye state.

By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers a “personalized omniscreen experience.” Users will encounter a customized betting slip, depending on the sport they’re watching. Switch the channel and your bet slip changes along with it. This feature would only work if you’re a fuboTV subscriber.

The app will roll out next in four other states: Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey, and Arizona. FuboTV has partnerships with NASCAR, and the New York Jets (NFL) and, as an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) with the NBA, a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).

“We’re thrilled to launch Fubo Sportsbook and begin to bring U.S. sports fans a next-level interactive viewing and betting experience — one entirely tailored to the sports and entertainment they care about most,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “As the industry continues to expand, it is increasingly important to meet sports fans’ growing demand for personalized and immersive experiences. By integrating with fuboTV, we aim to make that a reality.”

“fuboTV’s vision to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television takes another major step forward with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV. “This is a pivotal moment not just for fuboTV, but for the U.S. sports wagering and entertainment industries because it is the first time the two are truly coming together in one ecosystem. It’s important to realize that Fubo Sportsbook is not simply an add-on product to fuboTV, but a product synced with the live TV streaming experience. We expect this integration will create a flywheel that improves engagement and retention, as well as drives advertising revenue. In the coming months, we plan to further integrate our sportsbook with fuboTV to create a comprehensive and engaging TV and wagering experience.”

If you click this video below, you’ll get a preview of the service, though you have to be signed in to view it because of the age restriction.

