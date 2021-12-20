Fubo Sportsbook is Now Available in Arizona

A second state is letting sports fans bet on games using Fubo Sportsbook — Arizona.

Today, the company announced the successful launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, joining Iowa as the only two states (so far) where users can place wagers.

Fubo calls its sportsbook “more than a wagering platform,” as it aims to provide an interactive space where bettors can play and discuss with others while watching the action unfold live. By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers personalized omniscreen experiences that turn passive viewers into active participants. Fubo Sportsbook’s proprietary feature, “Watching Now”, recommends relevant bets based upon what users are streaming — even as they change the channel. While we don’t think they’ll have any over/unders on Jimmy Fallon laughing while interviewing a guest (take the over,) this is a cool feature that will keep fans engaged as they flip between the night’s NFL action and their home team’s NBA game, for example.

Fubo TV is staking its claim as “the sports fan’s streaming service,” and the full-on lovefest with sports betting is a great indicator of the direction sports viewership is heading. As Fubo’s CEO teases that TNT and other Turner-owned stations could return the platform, giving sports fans the heralded NBA and NHL coverage that would complete the sports viewing experience, it’s hard to argue against Fubo’s direction. Add in the fact that live sports made up 95 percent of the top 100 broadcasts from last year and Fubo has a very compelling case for its strategy as we move into 2022.

“Fubo Sportsbook is a major pillar of fuboTV’s mission to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming platform and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I’m very proud of how quickly the Fubo Gaming team has brought Fubo Sportsbook to market: from our announcement to expand into online sports wagering to the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, our second state, all in the same year.”