fuboTV Bets on the Future of Betting, Acquires AI Company, Shows Off Interactive Games

In the Q3 fuboTV earnings call, CEO David Gandler hinted at big things to come for the streamer. “Last quarter, we announced the beta release of two new interactive features, FanView and free-to-play predictive games. Throughout Q3, we continued to iterate on each and expanded their rollout to additional leagues,” Gandler said. “We’re very excited about the potential to further engage our subscribers and ultimately to become gateways to real-money wagering. “

“We’ve run a bunch of tests on our CONMEBOL games, and we’ve seen engagement increase by anywhere between 30% and 40%,” Gandler said. He shared this video of how the platform’s interactive features play out.

The company announced the purchase of Bangalore, India-based Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform with video recognition technologies. “We’re really, really excited about this company,” Gandler said. “It actually provides foundational back-end tech for our company. If you think about it, you’ll be able to extract metadata from the video in real time.”

The platform will also pull data from the user. “This acquisition of Edisn.ai is important because it allows us to sync a lot of this information, allows us to learn what people are viewing and watching.”

Those interactive features are expected to drive the fuboTV gambling business which recently launched in Iowa. The synergies between Fubo Sportsbook and AI-powered real-time sports analytics technology place the company in a powerful position to provide a unique customer experience.

Their sportsbook app will roll out next in four other states: Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey, and Arizona. This domestic rollout coincides with an aggressive international expansion. Today fuboTV announced the acquisition of France’s second-largest streaming company giving them a foothold in France, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon with plans to quickly launch in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

FuboTV has partnerships with NASCAR, and the New York Jets (NFL) and, as an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) with the NBA, a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).

After a quarter of strong growth for fuboTV, technology acquisition, and international buildout, it will be interesting to see what the next quarter offers.