fuboTV Acquires France’s Molotov SAS for $190 Million
FuboTV announced today that they have acquired the leading live TV streaming company in France, Molotov SAS, for $190 million. At least 85% of which will be in equity. Molotov SAS and its AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) platform, Mango, together reach 4 million monthly active users in France. The announcement makes note that fuboTV was particularly excited by Molotov’s technology, which fubo says is well-suited to bring their content to new international markets quickly.
JeanDavid Blanc and Pierre Lescure cofounded Molotov in 2015. Today the company has around 100 employees, and fuboTV announced that they are planning to expand the Molotov team especially as it relates to engineering and product personnel.
Molotov will be a pillar of fuboTV’s international expansion plans as Molotov already operates in France, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon with plans to quickly launch in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In Q3, fuboTV added 262,000 subscribers for a total of 944,605. This is higher than projected, but technically shy of the 1 million subscribers the company is claiming in its own news release. In March, fuboTV originally projected at least 760,000 subscribers at the end of 2021, so the results are far surpassing the company’s expectations.
FuboTV has doubled down on its status as “the sports fan’s live TV streaming service” by recently adding Sinclair’s ABC affiliates, giving sports fans in major markets like Washington D.C., Seattle, Columbus, St. Louis, and Portland the ability to watch NBA basketball and NCAA football games.
