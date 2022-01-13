fuboTV Acquires Premier League Rights in Canada For Next 3 Seasons

fuboTV has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the English Premier League starting with the 2022-2023 season. The three-year deal will see England’s top league through 2025. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

fuboTV already carried Ligue 1 matches in Canada through beIn Sports, and recently acquired the exclusive rights to Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market, which has turned it into a must-have platform for soccer fans in Canada. All Premier League and Serie A matches will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.

fuboTV will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform.

“The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering, and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content.”

“The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada,” said Paul Molnar, chief media officer, Premier League. “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”

What programming is included in the fuboTV Canada plan?

The fuboTV base plan in Canada has some significant differences from its plan in the United States. It includes several channels and sports packages that are not included in the fuboTV United States plan. The fuboTV Canada base plan includes the following programming:

Canadian Channel Programming Highlights beIN Sports

beIN Sports en Espanol - Ligue 1

- Copa Libertadores

- Turkish Super Lig

- Copa Sudamericana beIN SPORTS Canada - Ligue 1

- FIA European Rallycross Championship

- Motocross World Championship BenficaTV - Benfica home matches

- Preseason frendlies

- News and analysis Fight Network - World Series of Fighting

- ONE Fighting Championship

- Golden Boy Promotions

- GLORY Kickboxing

- Impact Wrestling

- Ring of Honor Wrestling fubo Sports Network - Coppa Italia

- Serie A

- Select Chivas Real matches

- Drinks with Binks

- No Chill with Gilbert Arenas

- The Cooligans GameTV - Let’s Make a Deal

- Family Feud

- The Price is Right

- Battlebots MLB Network - Major League Baseball game coverage

- MLB Tonight

- Hot Stove

- Quick Pitch Paramount Network - The Art of Ink

- Bar Rescue

- Friends

- Ink Master

- Lip Sync Battle

- Two and Half Men

- Bellator MMA

How much does fuboTV Canada cost?

fuboTV Canada has two plans:

Plan Price Canada Quarterly $29.99 CAD/quarter Canada Annual $99.99 CAD/year

These plans and prices are currently available for new fuboTV Canada subscribers. Existing subscribers will see these plans and prices available beginning with their next billing cycle on or after September 1, 2021. All fuboTV Canada plans include the channels listed above, 250-hour DVR, and Family Share.

What devices can I watch fuboTV Canada on?

The fuboTV app can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Google TV with Chromecast, and Apple TV devices, along with iOS and Android mobile devices. However, unlike the United States, the fuboTV app is not available on Smart TV platforms (Hisense, LG TV, Samsung) or XBOX in Canada.