fuboTV Adds 13 TEGNA ABC Affiliates to Reach Nearly 70 Around the Country

After adding Nexstar and Quincy-owned ABC affiliates earlier this year, fuboTV has expanded with 13 more local ABC affiliates owned by TEGNA. With the additions, they now have nearly 70 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

KIII - Corpus Christi

KBMT - Beaumont

WQAD - Davenport

WFAA - Dallas

KVUE - Austin

WJXX - Jacksonville, Brunswick

WVEC - Norfolk/Hampton

WZZM - Grand Rapids

KXTV - Sacramento

WATN - Memphis

WOI - Des Moines

WNEP - Wilkes Barre-Scranton

WHAS - Louisville

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their timezone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and West ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, like The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs. You can also receive 5 percent cash back on fuboTV purchases made with a Discover card from April 1 to June 30.