fuboTV Adds 25+ New Local ABC Affiliates From Sinclair and Other Local Broadcasters

Jason Gurwin

fuboTV added more than 25 additional ABC affiliates from markets such as Greenville, Lincoln, Amarillo, and Eugene. The local affiliates mostly come from channels owners like Sinclair, Heartland Media, and Lockwood Broadcast Group.

fuboTV began accruing Sinclair, Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates earlier this year. The streaming service now has well over 175 local ABC affiliates, and a national feed in markets they don’t carry.

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

  • WCTI - Greenville-New Bern
  • KHGI - Lincoln-Kearney
  • WGXA - Macon
  • KVII - Amarillo
  • KRCR - Redding
  • KTXS - Abilene
  • KHQA - Quincy
  • KAEF - Eureka
  • KTXE - San Angelo
  • KTVO - Kirksville
  • KWNB - North Platte
  • WGTU - Traverse City
  • KEZI - Eugene
  • WTVA - Columbus, MS
  • KDRV - Medford
  • KLAX - Alexandria, LA
  • WABG - Greenwood
  • WVAW - Charlottesville
  • KSBW - Monterey-Salinas
  • KQTV - St. Joseph
  • KAPP - Yakima
  • KAVU - Victoria
  • WENY - Elmira
  • KTEN - Ada, OK
  • WDIO - Duluth
  • KAAL - Rochester - Austin

Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$64.99 / month
fubo.tv
