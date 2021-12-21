fuboTV Adds 25+ New Local ABC Affiliates From Sinclair and Other Local Broadcasters
fuboTV added more than 25 additional ABC affiliates from markets such as Greenville, Lincoln, Amarillo, and Eugene. The local affiliates mostly come from channels owners like Sinclair, Heartland Media, and Lockwood Broadcast Group.
fuboTV began accruing Sinclair, Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates earlier this year. The streaming service now has well over 175 local ABC affiliates, and a national feed in markets they don’t carry.
New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV
- WCTI - Greenville-New Bern
- KHGI - Lincoln-Kearney
- WGXA - Macon
- KVII - Amarillo
- KRCR - Redding
- KTXS - Abilene
- KHQA - Quincy
- KAEF - Eureka
- KTXE - San Angelo
- KTVO - Kirksville
- KWNB - North Platte
- WGTU - Traverse City
- KEZI - Eugene
- WTVA - Columbus, MS
- KDRV - Medford
- KLAX - Alexandria, LA
- WABG - Greenwood
- WVAW - Charlottesville
- KSBW - Monterey-Salinas
- KQTV - St. Joseph
- KAPP - Yakima
- KAVU - Victoria
- WENY - Elmira
- KTEN - Ada, OK
- WDIO - Duluth
- KAAL - Rochester - Austin
Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.
The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.
fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.
