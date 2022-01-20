FuboTV Adds 8-Channel ‘News Plus’ Package, Including 4 Channels New to the Service

News junkies are about to get more options on fuboTV. Today, the service offered a “News Plus” package for $2.99/month. It features eight channels:

This marks the first time AfricaNews, Bloomberg TV+, euroNews, and NewsNet are available to fuboTV subscribers. The News Plus channel package will be bundled into the Elite plan for new subscribers - at no additional cost.

Subscribers can also access BBC World, CNBC World and Law & Crime in the fuboTV Extra package.

For existing subscribers on the Starter or Pro tiers, you will lose Cheddar and CNBC World, which were previously available. CNBC World was recently dropped by YouTube TV, as part of their new deal with NBCU.

This new package is a bit of a head-scratcher. Yes, some of these channels might appeal to viewers with an international focus, but Cheddar is widely available for free on other platforms: Pluto TV, Local Now, Plex, Redbox, Roku Channel, Xumo, Stirr, and others.

News is a major growth area for streaming. Some players like Peacock are doubling down on local coverage with today's announcement of news from NBCU O&O stations. Services like Local Now and NewsON also offer local coverage from stations around the United States.

Bigger companies are also launching standalone streaming solutions Fox has Fox Nation and FOX Weather. WarnerMedia is prepping forits launch of CNN+ this year.