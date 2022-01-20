 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

FuboTV Adds 8-Channel ‘News Plus’ Package, Including 4 Channels New to the Service

Ben Bowman

News junkies are about to get more options on fuboTV. Today, the service offered a “News Plus” package for $2.99/month. It features eight channels:

This marks the first time AfricaNews, Bloomberg TV+, euroNews, and NewsNet are available to fuboTV subscribers. The News Plus channel package will be bundled into the Elite plan for new subscribers - at no additional cost.

Subscribers can also access BBC World, CNBC World and Law & Crime in the fuboTV Extra package.

For existing subscribers on the Starter or Pro tiers, you will lose Cheddar and CNBC World, which were previously available. CNBC World was recently dropped by YouTube TV, as part of their new deal with NBCU.

This new package is a bit of a head-scratcher. Yes, some of these channels might appeal to viewers with an international focus, but Cheddar is widely available for free on other platforms: Pluto TV, Local Now, Plex, Redbox, Roku Channel, Xumo, Stirr, and others.

News is a major growth area for streaming. Some players like Peacock are doubling down on local coverage with today's announcement of news from NBCU O&O stations. Services like Local Now and NewsON also offer local coverage from stations around the United States.

Bigger companies are also launching standalone streaming solutions Fox has Fox Nation and FOX Weather. WarnerMedia is prepping forits launch of CNN+ this year.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
AfricaNews - ^ $2.99 - - - - -
BBC World News ≥ $94.99 ^ $2.99 - ^ $6 ^ $6
Cheddar ^ $2.99
CNBC World ≥ $84.99 ^ $2.99 ^ $8 - - - -
Euronews - ^ $2.99 - - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
NewsNet - ^ $2.99 - - - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.