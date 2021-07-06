fuboTV Adds 17 E.W. Scripps ABC Affiliates Just in Time for the 2021 NBA Finals

After adding Nexstar, Quincy, and TEGNA affiliates earlier this year, fuboTV has expanded with 17 more local ABC affiliates owned by E.W. Scripps. The new local ABC affiliates are in major markets like Las Vegas, Baltimore, Detroit, Denver, Cleveland, and Phoenix, who will see their local Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals on ABC.

With the additions, they now have nearly 90 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

KOHD - Bend

KXXV - Waco

KGUN - Tucson

WKBW - Buffalo

KTNV - Las Vegas

WCPO - Cincinnati

WMAR - Baltimore

KGTV - San Diego

WRTV - Indianapolis

WEWS - Cleveland

KRDODT - Colorado Springs

KMGH - Denver

WXYZ - Detroit

WFTS - Tampa

KNXV - Phoenix

KVIA - El Paso

WAWV- Terre Haute

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their timezone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and West ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, like The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs. You can also receive 5 percent cash back on fuboTV purchases made with a Discover card from April 1 to June 30.