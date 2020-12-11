fuboTV Adds EPIX to Channel Lineup, Package Costs $2.99 For First Three Months

fuboTV announced today that they have now added an EPIX package to their lineup of available programming. The new addition brings original series such as Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth to the platform, as well as in-depth docuseries such as NFL: The Grind, in addition to other entertainment programming.

The EPIX package will include EPIX, EPIX 2 and EPIX Hits and can be added to the fubo Standard plan and other bundles. The EPIX package will be available for $5.99/mo, but for the first 30-days after launch, subscribers will be offered a special promo price of $2.99/mo for their first three months of EPIX.

“Adding EPIX allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; EPIX has a robust lineup that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

Earlier this year, fuboTV added signed a multi-year agreement to bring ESPN and Walt Disney Television properties to the streamer. Subscribers to fuboTV’s standard base package now have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX and National Geographic, the announcement said.

The new addition catalyzed other changes to the platform. Because fuboTV was adding Disney channels, the streamer decided let go of Turner Networks and hiked their prices to $59.99 a month.

The changes proved to be beneficial to the platform nonetheless - especially in light of other streaming services like YouTube TV (and now Hulu) raising prices to $64.99 a month.