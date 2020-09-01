fuboTV Adds EstrellaTV to fubo Standard and Latino Plans

fuboTV has reached an agreement to bring EstrellaTV to their Live TV Streaming Service. fuboTV will carry EstrellaTV nationally, as well as KRCA in the Los Angeles market. KRCA has the exclusive rights to all Spanish-language local broadcasts of LAFC regular season matches.

This is the first major deal with a Live TV Streaming Service for Estrella.

“Partnering with fuboTV is a great opportunity to continue expanding EstrellaTV’s distribution channels outside of traditional cable and broadcasting. fuboTV will make our network and local KRCA-62 Los Angeles station available to their growing number of subscribers across the U.S. and increase our footprint in the live streaming universe,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “We are truly excited about cord-cutting services like fuboTV and look forward to reaching our fans on more devices and new platforms in the near future.”

The EstrellaTV network is one of America’s premier Hispanic television networks. Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV has grown to 11 owned and operated stations and 35 broadcast affiliates with a catalog of more than 7,500 hours of programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network offers Spanish-language programming, including national and local news shows, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama, and comedy.