fuboTV Adds Mission Broadcasting ABC Affiliates, Reaching Nearly 120 Local ABC Affiliates

After adding Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, and Hearst affiliates this year, fuboTV has expanded with nearly 15 more local ABC affiliates mostly owned by Mission Broadcasting. The new local ABC affiliates are in markets like Utica, Topeka, Binghamton, and Dothan.

With the additions, they now have nearly 120 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

WUTR (Utica)

WEHT (Evansville)

WJBF (Augusta)

KMID (Odessa-Midland)

KCAU (Sioux City)

WJET (Erie)

WMBB (Panama City)

WIVT (Binghamton)

WTRF (Wheeling)

KSVI (Billings)

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WDHN (Dothan)

WWTI (Watertown)

WYTV (Youngstown)

KTKA (Topeka)

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.