fuboTV Adds National ABC Live Feed in 57 Markets

Jason Gurwin

When fuboTV added ABC in August, it was only available live in 8 markets: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. While they still have plans to add more local ABC affiliates, they are hoping to bridge the gap with a new national ABC live feed in 57 east coast markets (a full list is below).

Unlike a local affiliate, you won’t get local news and syndicated programming, but you will get everything else: daytime shows (e.g. The View), primetime shows (e.g. The Bachelor), national news (e.g. Good Morning America), live sports (e.g. NBA & College Football).

This has become quite common for Live TV Streaming Services in order to supplement local affiliates. Many offer FoxNet and NBC national feed in markets they don’t carry local FOX or NBC affiliates. But, unlike FoxNet, which carries no live NFL games, the ABC National Feed, does have live sports.

In most markets where there is no ABC live feed, fuboTV has added ABC on-demand with the exception of those in Hearst-owned markets: Boston, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Kansas City, Albuquerque Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Savannah, Portland, West Palm Beach, Jackson (MS), Monterey, Fort Smith - Fayetteville - Springdale - Rogers.

In late-June, fuboTV announced that the service would be adding Disney-owned media networks including ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, Disney Channel, FX, and Nat Geo.

In total, fuboTV added 14 Disney-owned channels to their Standard Plan, with an additional 6 in their fuboTV Extra Add-on. fuboTV added DVR support to Disney-owned channels in September.

What Markets Does fuboTV Have ABC National Feed?

Market Channel
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ABC East Feed
Albany, GA ABC East Feed
Augusta, GA ABC East Feed
Baltimore, MD ABC East Feed
Binghamton, NY ABC East Feed
Buffalo, NY ABC East Feed
Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY ABC East Feed
Charleston, SC ABC East Feed
Charleston-Huntington, WV ABC East Feed
Charlotte, NC ABC East Feed
Charlottesville, VA ABC East Feed
Chattanooga, TN ABC East Feed
Cincinnati, OH ABC East Feed
Clarksburg-Weston, WV ABC East Feed
Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH ABC East Feed
Columbus, GA ABC East Feed
Columbus, OH ABC East Feed
Dayton, OH ABC East Feed
Detroit, MI ABC East Feed
Elmira, NY ABC East Feed
Erie, PA ABC East Feed
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI ABC East Feed
Gainesville, FL ABC East Feed
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI ABC East Feed
Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem, NC ABC East Feed
Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC ABC East Feed
Greenville-Spartanburg, SC ABC East Feed
Harrisburg-Lancaster, PA ABC East Feed
Harrisonburg, VA ABC East Feed
Hartford-New Haven, CT ABC East Feed
Indianapolis, IN ABC East Feed
Knoxville, TN ABC East Feed
Lansing, MI ABC East Feed
Macon, GA ABC East Feed
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL ABC East Feed
Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC ABC East Feed
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL ABC East Feed
Parkersburg, WV ABC East Feed
Presque Isle, ME ABC East Feed
Richmond-Petersburg, VA ABC East Feed
Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA ABC East Feed
Rochester, NY ABC East Feed
Salisbury, MD ABC East Feed
South Bend-Elkhart, IN ABC East Feed
Syracuse, NY ABC East Feed
Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville, GA ABC East Feed
Tampa-St Petersburg-Sarasota, FL ABC East Feed
Terre Haute, IN ABC East Feed
Toledo, OH ABC East Feed
Traverse City-Cadillac, MI ABC East Feed
Tri-Cities, TN-VA ABC East Feed
Utica, NY ABC East Feed
Washington DC ABC East Feed
Watertown, NY ABC East Feed
Wheeling, WV- Steubenville, OH ABC East Feed
Youngstown, OH ABC East Feed
Zanesville, OH ABC East Feed