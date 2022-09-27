fuboTV Adds PokerGo to fubo Extra Add-On Lineup as 2022 Poker Masters, High Roller Bowl Underway

fuboTV subscribers, it’s time to shuffle up and deal. The live TV streaming service is now bringing some of the most exciting action in the world to subscribers with the addition of the best streaming service in poker to its Extra Add-On lineup. PokerGo has recently joined the package that also includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNU, ESPNews, Tennis Channel, Pac-12 Network, and more than 30 other channels.

The timing couldn’t be much better for poker fans as PokerGo is in the middle of its exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated, hotly contested 2022 Poker Masters series of increasingly high-profile events. The 12-tournament series began on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 2 culminating in the $50,000 buy-in no-limit hold ‘em finale and the crowning of the 2022 Poker Masters champion and the awarding of the coveted Purple Jacket, along with a $50,000 championship bonus.

The fubo Extra Add-on costs $7.99 per month and in addition to the sports channels, also includes general family and entertainment channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, GSN, FXM, Great American Living, and more.

So far in the 2022 Poker Masters series, Jeremy Ausmus, Ethan Yau, Ronald Keijzer, and Adam Hendrix have taken home titles, with familiar names Nick Shulman, Alex Foxen, Ben Lamb, and Nate Silver finishing in second.

Remanining Final Table Coverage of 2022 Poker Masters

Date Event Tuesday, Sept. 27 $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em Wednesday, Sept. 28 $15,000 No-Limit Hold’em Thursday, Sept. 29 $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Friday, Sept. 30 $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Saturday, Oct. 1 $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Sunday, Oct. 2 $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Following the conclusion of the Poker Masters this weekend, PokerGo will almost immediately follow it up with another one of its signature events as Super High Roller Bowl VII will run for three straight days beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The $300,000 buy-in tournament is the PokerGo Tour’s richest event, showcasing the best players in the world as they compete for millions of dollars in prize money across three-days of play.

Remanining Final Table Coverage of 2022 Super High Roller Bowl

Date Event Wednesday, Oct. 5 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 1 Thursday, Oct. 6 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 2 Friday, Oct. 7 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 3

PokerGo offers more than 100 days of live poker every year including the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and the PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. The service also has an extensive video-on-demand library including archived tournament action and original series including “High Stakes Poker” and “High Stakes Duel.”