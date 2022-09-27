 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
PokerGO fuboTV

fuboTV Adds PokerGo to fubo Extra Add-On Lineup as 2022 Poker Masters, High Roller Bowl Underway

Matt Tamanini

fuboTV subscribers, it’s time to shuffle up and deal. The live TV streaming service is now bringing some of the most exciting action in the world to subscribers with the addition of the best streaming service in poker to its Extra Add-On lineup. PokerGo has recently joined the package that also includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNU, ESPNews, Tennis Channel, Pac-12 Network, and more than 30 other channels.

The timing couldn’t be much better for poker fans as PokerGo is in the middle of its exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated, hotly contested 2022 Poker Masters series of increasingly high-profile events. The 12-tournament series began on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 2 culminating in the $50,000 buy-in no-limit hold ‘em finale and the crowning of the 2022 Poker Masters champion and the awarding of the coveted Purple Jacket, along with a $50,000 championship bonus.

The fubo Extra Add-on costs $7.99 per month and in addition to the sports channels, also includes general family and entertainment channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, GSN, FXM, Great American Living, and more.

So far in the 2022 Poker Masters series, Jeremy Ausmus, Ethan Yau, Ronald Keijzer, and Adam Hendrix have taken home titles, with familiar names Nick Shulman, Alex Foxen, Ben Lamb, and Nate Silver finishing in second.

Remanining Final Table Coverage of 2022 Poker Masters

Date Event
Tuesday, Sept. 27 $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em
Wednesday, Sept. 28 $15,000 No-Limit Hold’em
Thursday, Sept. 29 $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha
Friday, Sept. 30 $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em
Saturday, Oct. 1 $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em
Sunday, Oct. 2 $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em

Following the conclusion of the Poker Masters this weekend, PokerGo will almost immediately follow it up with another one of its signature events as Super High Roller Bowl VII will run for three straight days beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The $300,000 buy-in tournament is the PokerGo Tour’s richest event, showcasing the best players in the world as they compete for millions of dollars in prize money across three-days of play.

Remanining Final Table Coverage of 2022 Super High Roller Bowl

Date Event
Wednesday, Oct. 5 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 1
Thursday, Oct. 6 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 2
Friday, Oct. 7 $300,000 Super High Roller Bowl VII Day 3

PokerGo offers more than 100 days of live poker every year including the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and the PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. The service also has an extensive video-on-demand library including archived tournament action and original series including “High Stakes Poker” and “High Stakes Duel.”

7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$69.99 / month
fubo.tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.