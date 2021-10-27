fuboTV Adds Sinclair ABC Affiliates, Reaching Nearly 140 Local ABC Affiliates

After adding Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates this year, fuboTV has expanded with nearly 20 more local ABC affiliates from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The new local ABC affiliates are in major markets like Washington D.C., Seattle, Columbus, St. Louis, and Portland. This is only half of the ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair, so the rest are still on the way.

With the additions, they now have nearly 140 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

WJLA - Washington, DC

KOMO - Seattle

KATU - Portland, OR

KDNL - St. Louis

WSYX - Columbus, OH

WLOS - Asheville

WABM - Birmingham

WXLV - Winston-Salem

WEAR - Mobile

KATV - Little Rock

KTUL - Tulsa

WKEF - Dayton

WSET - Roanoke-Lynchburg

WCHS - Charleston, WV

WTVC - Chattanooga

WCIV - Charleston, SC

WICS - Champaign, IL

WPDE - Florence-Myrtle Beach

WHAM - Rochester, NY

Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.