 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

fuboTV Adds Sinclair ABC Affiliates, Reaching Nearly 140 Local ABC Affiliates

Jason Gurwin

After adding Nexstar, Quincy, TEGNA, E.W. Scripps, Hearst, and Mission Broadcasting ABC affiliates this year, fuboTV has expanded with nearly 20 more local ABC affiliates from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The new local ABC affiliates are in major markets like Washington D.C., Seattle, Columbus, St. Louis, and Portland. This is only half of the ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair, so the rest are still on the way.

With the additions, they now have nearly 140 local ABC affiliates (in addition to a national ABC feed). You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

New ABC Affiliates on fuboTV

  • WJLA - Washington, DC
  • KOMO - Seattle
  • KATU - Portland, OR
  • KDNL - St. Louis
  • WSYX - Columbus, OH
  • WLOS - Asheville
  • WABM - Birmingham
  • WXLV - Winston-Salem
  • WEAR - Mobile
  • KATV - Little Rock
  • KTUL - Tulsa
  • WKEF - Dayton
  • WSET - Roanoke-Lynchburg
  • WCHS - Charleston, WV
  • WTVC - Chattanooga
  • WCIV - Charleston, SC
  • WICS - Champaign, IL
  • WPDE - Florence-Myrtle Beach
  • WHAM - Rochester, NY

Last year, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their time zone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and Pacific ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service.

The national feeds don’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, including The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.