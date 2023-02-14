fuboTV Adds Speedvision, Car-Focused Channel, to Base Subscription Package

If you’re seeking fast-paced, exciting viewing from the world of automobiles and racing, you may be interested in the newest addition to the fuboTV lineup. Starting on Feb. 14, Speedvision has arrived on fuboTV. The service will be available on Fubo’s base Pro plan, which costs $74.99 per month plus $11 to $14 in monthly regional sports networks feed.

The auto entertainment brand with over 450 hours of exclusive content is now available to be streamed on fuboTV. Featuring iconic personalities from the world of cars such as “GearZ” Stacey David, classic car restorer Wayne Carini, and Channel 4’s Ant Anstead, Speedvision is an incredible resource of information and entertainment for those who wish to enjoy and learn more about cars of all shapes and sizes. Whether you want to watch how a racecar gets built from scratch or you want to see it burning rubber on the open road, Speedvision has just the thing for you.

Rev your engines…we are thrilled to announce that Speedvision is now available on @fuboTV , bringing you non-stop entertainment and insightful content from the automotive world. So buckle up and prepare for an unforgettable ride! Link to watch: https://t.co/BVdYs0Oonn#fubo pic.twitter.com/QkQHcTD6FC — Speedvision Network (@SPEEDVISIONTV) February 14, 2023

Speedvision has an ever-expanding lineup full of options for any gearhead, including shows like “Radford Returns,” which focuses on the efforts of an all-star team of designers and drivers to revive the iconic British coach-building company, Radford, as well as “Two Guys Garage,” which follows a pair of automobile enthusiasts in Tampa Bay, Fla. as they do everything from repairing to customizing cars in their garage.

So, grab your tools and overalls, and head to the garage to check out the fastest channel on streaming.