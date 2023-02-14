fuboTV Adds Speedvision, Car-Focused Channel, to Base Subscription Package
If you’re seeking fast-paced, exciting viewing from the world of automobiles and racing, you may be interested in the newest addition to the fuboTV lineup. Starting on Feb. 14, Speedvision has arrived on fuboTV. The service will be available on Fubo’s base Pro plan, which costs $74.99 per month plus $11 to $14 in monthly regional sports networks feed.
The auto entertainment brand with over 450 hours of exclusive content is now available to be streamed on fuboTV. Featuring iconic personalities from the world of cars such as “GearZ” Stacey David, classic car restorer Wayne Carini, and Channel 4’s Ant Anstead, Speedvision is an incredible resource of information and entertainment for those who wish to enjoy and learn more about cars of all shapes and sizes. Whether you want to watch how a racecar gets built from scratch or you want to see it burning rubber on the open road, Speedvision has just the thing for you.
Rev your engines…we are thrilled to announce that Speedvision is now available on @fuboTV , bringing you non-stop entertainment and insightful content from the automotive world. So buckle up and prepare for an unforgettable ride! Link to watch: https://t.co/BVdYs0Oonn#fubo pic.twitter.com/QkQHcTD6FC— Speedvision Network (@SPEEDVISIONTV) February 14, 2023
Speedvision has an ever-expanding lineup full of options for any gearhead, including shows like “Radford Returns,” which focuses on the efforts of an all-star team of designers and drivers to revive the iconic British coach-building company, Radford, as well as “Two Guys Garage,” which follows a pair of automobile enthusiasts in Tampa Bay, Fla. as they do everything from repairing to customizing cars in their garage.
So, grab your tools and overalls, and head to the garage to check out the fastest channel on streaming.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.