fuboTV Adds STARZ to Channel Lineup For $8.99 a Month

fuboTV has added STARZ to their lineup of available add-ons.

The STARZ package will include linear feeds of STARZ, STARZ Encore, STARZ Kids & Family, STARZ Edge, STARZ Comedy, STARZ Edge, STARZ In Black, and STARZ Encore Español, as well as on-demand access to their full library. The channels can be added to the fubo Standard plan and other bundles for $8.99/mo.

With STARZ you’ll be able to watch Starz Originals like Power Book II: Ghost, Outlander, Power, Ash vs Evil Dead, Vida, and American Gods.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”

STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

In past months, that’s included Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

Earlier this month, fuboTV added EPIX to the service for $5.99 a month, but can be added for just $2.99 a month (for 3 months) for a limited time.