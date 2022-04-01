fuboTV Adds Tastemade Travel, Ticker News Channel

Subscribers to fuboTV have two new viewing options on the live TV streaming service. Customers signed up for fuboTV’s News Add-On now have Ticker NEWS while everyone on the base tier can now enjoy Tastemade Travel.

Launching in 2019, Ticker NEWS is Australia’s first streaming news network. The channel focuses on breaking news and analysis that offers a deeper understanding of the world. Streamed live to over 100 million people globally each month, the network also features original programming that focuses on important topics from finance to the environment, crypto to gaming.

The Tastemade Travel channel joins the original Tastemade network on fuboTV. Tastemade is a modern media company for the millennial consumer. The network creates award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Design.

With studios in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, London, Paris, and Tokyo, Tastemade boasts viewers in more than 200 countries and more than 700 million minutes watched per month. Shows on the Tastemade Travel channel include “Alice in Paris,” “Basic vs. Baller,” “The Un-Adventurers,” “Origins,” “Sourced,” and more.

Last month, fuboTV eliminated its $64.99 per month Starter plan, making the streamer’s least expensive, English-language subscription option their Pro plan at $69.99 per month. The service’s Elite tier comes in at $79.99 and the Latino plan is $32.99 per month. Free trials are available for the former two plans.

As part of their 2021 Q4 earnings release, fuboTV reported that they added approximately 185,000 subscribers in the final quarter of last year to take their total over 1.1 million. The company saw an increase of subscribers by 106% compared to the prior year, but added about 77,000 fewer subscribers than they did in Q3.