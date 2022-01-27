FuboTV Offers $1,000 Prize for CONMEBOL Predictive Challenge Game Tonight

In what looks to be the first of many of its kind, fuboTV is giving fans a shot at $1,000 by predicting the events of tonight’s CONMEBOL soccer matches.

It’s a new year but we got the same @fuboTV #CONMEBOL Predictive Challenge TONIGHT!

Predict the outcomes on the app while watching the games and you could win up to $1k! Age 21+. No purchase required. Contest dates, rules & eligibility: https://t.co/A6bCAGirwA pic.twitter.com/otEYNfBELK — fuboTV (@fuboTV) January 27, 2022

To win, players will answer in-game questions during each Match to earn points towards prizes. The player(s) with the most points at the end wins. This concept seems fairly similar to DraftKings Sportsbooks’ “Pools,” where players predict what will happen during a particular sporting event and win prizes based on how many questions they got right. While some DraftKings Sportsbook Pools are pay to enter, some are free, just like fuboTV’s will be.

Players can also visit playfubo.com and answer the questions that way.

Back in June 2021, fuboTV launched a beta of its predictive games system, where players could interact with the action on-screen through questions posed by the platform. The system came out of beta just in time for the first set of CONMEBOL matches back in the fall and is back for the second wave as we inch closer to the World Cup.

While fuboTV has leaned heavily into sports betting during the early days of its heavy sports pivot, it looks like it will finally start bringing predictive games to the platform. Fubo owns the exclusive streaming rights to CONMEBOL matches, which may play a part in why they’re doing interactive games for this broadcast, but we could potentially see other challenges in the future revolving around UEFA Nations League or Euro 2024/28 matches, now fuboTV owns the broadcast rights to those tournaments.