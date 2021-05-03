FuboTV Launching World Cup Qualifier Programming and Terrell Owens Show

FuboTV will announce the launch of their own branded content studio today at the 2021 IAB NewFronts along with new and renewed Fubo Sports Network shows.

Soccer fans have reason to be excited, as fuboTV will be producing original content such as pre-, half-time, and post-match shows to enhance their exclusive streaming rights to the South American Football Confederation’s Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches. Soccer superstars Pablo Zabaleta and Melissa Ortiz have been signed as hosts.

Further announcements regarding additional hosts and details related to streaming the South American qualifying matches are forthcoming.

The service is expanding its other original slate as well. FuboTV will bring six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and five-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens and veteran NFL wide receiver Matthew Hatchette’s “Getcha Popcorn Ready” podcast to TV for the first time on Fubo Sports Network. Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas will also be back with the second season of his program, “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.” The programs join an already stacked lineup of original content like “Drinks with Binks,” hosted by Julia Stewart-Binks, and sports comedy program “The Cooligans.”

While this new eyeball-grabbing content is sure to make advertisers happy enough, fuboTV’s partnership with LiveRamp will allow access to a new suite of possibilities with regard to customized advertising and data metrics. According to fuboTV’s senior vice president, advertising sales Diana Horowitz, the new content studio and LiveRamp deal “can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences.”

fuboTV had a great 2020, closing the year with almost 548,000 subscribers. The company’s ad sales operations also had a record year. With a future of great new content, sports-fan-centric features like the ability to record games, and fuboTV joining the growing trend of looking to expand its international audience with its World Cup content, 2021 may prove to be just as bright.

The studio will no doubt be a powerful tool in which advertisers, in collaboration with fuboTV’s creative team, can create custom-branded content to appear on Fubo Sports Network using options such as short form and long-form content and brand integrations that will feature the network’s talent.