fuboTV Black Friday 2021 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on fuboTV on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

Jason Gurwin

While fuboTV hasn’t announced deals Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021, there are still ways to save on fuboTV for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021.

If you want to save on another streaming service, you may be able to take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $0.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $6.99).

But if you want to save on fuboTV, we will go through the different available offers, including an Amex offer, discounted gift cards, and more. So, you want a deal on fuboTV for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, we got you covered.

1. Get $20 off For 3 Months with your Amex Card

Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $20 back the next three months ($60 total), when they spend $40 or more at fuboTV. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

If you are eligible, that means you can get the service for just $44.99 a month for three months.

2. Get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you haven’t tried fuboTV before, you could always take it for a spin for free. fuboTV offers a 7-Day Free Trial for new customers. It includes local channels and cable networks like ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and more.

3. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

While it’s not fuboTV, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Through December 1st, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

Unlike fuboTV, it doesn’t have live sports, but includes many of the same top cable channels from Discovery, Hallmark, as well as those from A+E – which are no longer on fuboTV.

4. Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free

If you want a streaming service most similar to fuboTV with live sports, you can take advantage of this Sling TV Black Friday deal. Through Cyber Monday, if you subscribe Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or combine the two – you will get your second month free.

That means you can stream channels like ESPN, USA Network, TNT, TBS for two months for just $35 (50% OFF).

Other Streaming Deals

Service Deal Link Coupon Code?
Hulu $0.99 For 12 Months Get The Deal
Philo $5 For First Month Get The Deal BFCM
Sling TV $10 For First Month Get The Deal
Sling TV Get Free Chromecast with 1 Month of Service Get The Deal
Discovery+ $0.99 for 3 Months Get The Deal
AMC+ $0.99 for 2 Months Get The Deal
