fuboTV Brings Back Premier League in 4K for 2022-23 Season

Last season, the English Premier League returned to fuboTV after going two seasons without Ultra HD coverage. So customers were surprised last weekend when they couldn’t watch the openers in 4K, but Premier League fans are in for some good news.

Starting this weekend, 4K coverage of the EPL is returning to fuboTV in the U.S., included as part of the streamer’s Elite Plan (or grandfathered customers on their Pro Plan), which has a seven-day free trial.

fuboTV has confirmed to The Streamable that the first Premier League match televised in 4K will be Manchester United vs. Brentford on Aug. 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Then on Sunday, fans can watch Chelsea vs. the Tottenham Hotspur in 4K at 11:30 a.m. ET.

All games will be available on the NBC Sports 4K channel, which will appear in your grid guide closer to the games.

YouTube TV is the only other live TV streaming service that offers 4K coverage of Premier League games, which is available via their 4K Plus add-on. However, the add-on costs $19.99 per month, but will be discounted to $9.99 per month for your first year (after a 30-day free trial).

If you don’t want to wait until Saturday to try out the 4K option on fuboTV, you will be able to stream the 2022 Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on FOX in 4K tonight, Aug. 11, as part of your fuboTV subscription.