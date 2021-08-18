fuboTV CEO Predicts 5 Million People Will Subscribe in Next Five Years, Shares Content Plans
In an interview with CNBC, fuboTV CEO David Gandler revealed his predictions for the future of his company, talking about the growth he expects to see, as well as how fuboTV will get there.
When asked how many subscribers he predicts fuboTV could get in the next few years, Gandler said, “My sense is that if you think about our virtual MVPD share, we’ve gone from about 2.6% two years ago to around 6%. So if you believe in the next five years that the virtual MVPD space is going to be 40 million, or 50 million, then we think anywhere between 3 million and 5 million is probably a fair number.”
In 2021 Q2, fuboTV reported 681,721 subscribers, including 91,291 new subscribers.
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~36 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.
With so many streaming services for consumers to choose from, companies are choosing to offer something different to get subscribers on board. Many are producing original content, giving consumers a reason to use one service over another. fuboTV recently took its first step into original content.
“We had a very good showing with Conmebol, which is the South American World Cup qualifiers. It was the first time for us producing content, very difficult to do for your first time, and I think we did a very good job. The numbers proved to be strong,” Gandler said. “Our top line revenue is very important, because it’s a very predictable revenue stream. So I do believe that there’s an opportunity to go upstream over time.”
As for the future of new content on fuboTV, Gandler thinks original sports programming could be a good move.
“You know, obviously, that’s an area where we believe we have an edge given our product capabilities. And I think that’s an area that, you know, we’ve already started to dip our toes in. We have our own network that we’re testing a lot of MMA fighting on,” he said. “If we see opportunities that that makes sense, we will look at these things in a very measured and disciplined way as we have been in a very short public life. I don’t see a reason why we wouldn’t consider it.”
Another plan for fuboTV is interactive content. The company’s upcoming sportsbook product was previewed earlier this month and will begin rolling out in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Differentiation plays a major role in streaming success, and between original sports content and the sportsbook, fuboTV seems to be on the right track to get more consumers interested.