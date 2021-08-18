fuboTV CEO Predicts 5 Million People Will Subscribe in Next Five Years, Shares Content Plans

In an interview with CNBC, fuboTV CEO David Gandler revealed his predictions for the future of his company, talking about the growth he expects to see, as well as how fuboTV will get there.

When asked how many subscribers he predicts fuboTV could get in the next few years, Gandler said, “My sense is that if you think about our virtual MVPD share, we’ve gone from about 2.6% two years ago to around 6%. So if you believe in the next five years that the virtual MVPD space is going to be 40 million, or 50 million, then we think anywhere between 3 million and 5 million is probably a fair number.”

In 2021 Q2, fuboTV reported 681,721 subscribers, including 91,291 new subscribers.

With so many streaming services for consumers to choose from, companies are choosing to offer something different to get subscribers on board. Many are producing original content, giving consumers a reason to use one service over another. fuboTV recently took its first step into original content.

“We had a very good showing with Conmebol, which is the South American World Cup qualifiers. It was the first time for us producing content, very difficult to do for your first time, and I think we did a very good job. The numbers proved to be strong,” Gandler said. “Our top line revenue is very important, because it’s a very predictable revenue stream. So I do believe that there’s an opportunity to go upstream over time.”

As for the future of new content on fuboTV, Gandler thinks original sports programming could be a good move.

“You know, obviously, that’s an area where we believe we have an edge given our product capabilities. And I think that’s an area that, you know, we’ve already started to dip our toes in. We have our own network that we’re testing a lot of MMA fighting on,” he said. “If we see opportunities that that makes sense, we will look at these things in a very measured and disciplined way as we have been in a very short public life. I don’t see a reason why we wouldn’t consider it.”

Another plan for fuboTV is interactive content. The company’s upcoming sportsbook product was previewed earlier this month and will begin rolling out in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Differentiation plays a major role in streaming success, and between original sports content and the sportsbook, fuboTV seems to be on the right track to get more consumers interested.