fuboTV Drops 4K from Base Plan for New Customers

One of the features that differentiated fuboTV from its live TV streaming service competitors has been that the service included some 4K sports on all plans at no extra charge. However, with the service’s recent price hike and elimination of their Starter Plan, there is one more subtle change. New subscribers to the $69.99 per month fuboTV Pro Plan will no longer get 4K events.

Instead, in order to stream 4K events, customers will now need to subscribe to the fuboTV Elite Plan for $79.99 per month. However, subscribers who signed up prior to May 2 will continue to get 4K included in their subscription with no extra charge.

fuboTV has been streaming sports in 4K since the 2018 World Cup. They now broadcast select NFL, college football, and college basketball games on FOX & FS1, along with Premier League action on NBC and USA Network. The service recently added NESN 4K to stream Boston Red Sox games to customers in the New England market.

The change differentiates the Pro and Elite plans a bit. Prior to the change, upgrading to the Elite Plan didn’t save you very much. While it was $10 more expensive, the only difference is that it included fubo Extra ($7.99) and News Extra ($2.99). With the shift of 4K to that plan, for those that find that important, it will give them a bit more of an incentive to upgrade.

The only other live TV streaming service with 4K is YouTube TV, which offers it as part of their 4K Plus add-on for $19.99 per month.

How to Stream 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended to view content in the format as well. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.