fuboTV Drops $59.99 Standard Plan, Adds New Quarterly Plan with 1,000 Hour DVR & 5 Streams For $64.99

fuboTV has quietly made some changes to their plans over the last week. While it has been “hidden” on the site for quite some time, now the Live TV Streaming Service has discontinued their $59.99 a month Standard Plan.

fubo confirmed to The Streamable that while the fubo Standard plan is no longer being offered for new subscribers, “existing subscribers to the plan will not experience any changes.”

With the change, the cheapest price to sign-up for fuboTV for new users is their $64.99 a month Family Bundle. Unlike the Standard Plan that included a 30 Hour DVR and 2 Simultaneous Streams, the Family Bundle includes 250 Hours and 3 Simultaneous Streams.

The company has also begun testing a new quarterly option that will give you more bang for your buck.

When you sign-up for the Family Bundle, it will now give you the option to pay monthly or quarterly. While both plans are $64.99 a month – if you pay quarterly ($164.97), they will upgrade your plan to include Family Share Max (5 Simultaneous Streams) and 1,000 Hour Cloud DVR. Unlike the monthly plan though, you will be charged every quarter for your next three months of service.

They appear to be testing two different quarterly options, as some users are also being offered fuboTV Extra included at the same quarterly price.

By introducing the new quarterly option, fuboTV is hoping to reduce monthly churn, while not having to offer a discount. By giving low-cost upgrades, it’s a win-win for both fuboTV and the customer. The customer gets more value, while fubo gets paid sooner and can more efficiently retain customers without having to drop the price of service.

In August, fuboTV raised the price of their fuboTV Standard Plan from $54.99 to $59.99 a month, after adding Disney-owned channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and ABC. Last week, fubo raised the price of fuboTV Extra add-on from $5.99 to $7.99.

In November, the company hit 455K subscribers, the most in their history. They expect to surpass 500K by the end of the year.

In an interview earlier this month, CEO David Gandler said that the recent price hikes of Hulu and YouTube TV has “given (us) some room relative to our peers on the base pack and I just think we have more elasticity.”