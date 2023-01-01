fuboTV Drops AMC Networks Including AMC, BBC America, and WE tv

fuboTV have dropped nine AMC-owned channels including, AMC, BBC America, WE tv, BBC World News, IFC, SundanceTV, el gourmet, AMC Premiere, and Mas Chic.

fuboTV told customers that “Our mission has always been to offer a leading package of premium sports, news, and entertainment programming while balancing value and keeping your costs as low as possible. Unfortunately, as of December 31, 2022, AMC Networks have left FuboTV.”

The company says while they are open to adding AMC Networks to the lineup again, there are currently no plans to do so. They told customers that they won’t be offering any refunds or credits for the the change to the line-up. Fortunately, if you have recordings to your Cloud DVR, they will remain on your account until you delete them.

The least expensive way to replace the channels is with Philo, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. They are also available on Sling TV ($40), DIRECTV STREAM ($69.99), YouTube TV ($64.99). They have never been available on Hulu Live TV. The content is also available on AMC+, which you can get for 2 months for just $1.99 a month through Prime Video Channels (through January 1st), and $8.99/mo. after that.

This isn’t the first time that fuboTV dropped channels on New Years Day. Three years ago, they dropped Disney-Owned FX, FXX, FXM, and Nat Geo (which has since returned), along with Fox Sports RSNs (now Bally Sports), which the company just announced are returning this month.

In July 2020 and July 2021 respectively, fuboTV dropped Turner and A+E Networks, which haven’t returned to the service.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the move was ahead of possible talks to bring more sports, like TNT & TBS, to the platform.

Last March, fuboTV CEO David Gandler was asked whether a sports service could be without March Madness – and whether TNT and TBS could return to the platform.

“96% of our users watch sports, so it allows us to amortize sports content in ways that other services can’t, given the more of a general entertainment-type audience that they have. We’re having discussions all the time, and hopefully, there’s an opportunity to bring them back at some point.”

With so much viewership on sports content, it’s not a surprise that fuboTV would be willing to forgo AMC Networks to save on content costs –– especially when customers can get the channels OTT for just $9 with AMC+.