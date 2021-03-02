fuboTV Ends 2020 with Nearly 548,000 Subscribers, Expects to Surpass 760,000 in 2021

fuboTV just hit its highest aggregate of subscribers at the end of 2020, with 547,880, after expecting around 510,000 subscribers going into the quarter. That was up 73% from the fourth quarter last year.

During the fourth quarter, total content hours streamed by fuboTV users increased to 545 million hours, with 92,800 net subscriber additions. Monthly active users (MAUs) watched 206 hours per month on average in the quarter. The company also surpassed $100 million in revenue for the first time.

In Q3 2020, fuboTV totaled 455,000 subscribers, an increase of 58% year-over-year. The service’s total subscribers streamed 133.3 million hours of content, an increase of 83% year-over-year.

The company expects a slight loss of net subscribers in the quarter to 520,000-530,000 subscribers, which would still be over 80% year-over-year increase. In 2021, the company expects to reach year-end subscribers of 760,000-770,000, about 40% year-over-year increase.

fubo expects to launch free-to-play predictive games in the third quarter in their plans to launch a sports betting business. The company says, “we intend to integrate fubo Sportsbook into fuboTV’s live TV streaming platform for a seamless viewing and wagering experience.”

The company secured their first market access deal for Fubo sportsbook in Iowa through Casino Queen. They also reached a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) to become an Authorized Gaming Operator of each league.

Despite these achievements, the company remains smaller than other Live TV Streaming Services in the market.

In comparison, the largest, Hulu Live TV ($65), announced that they had 4 million subscribers in Q4, which was ahead of YouTube TV with 3 million subscribers in Q3 (Alphabet did not report YouTube subscribers for Q4), Sling TV ($30), which had 2.47 million subscribers, Philo with 800K, and AT&T TV NOW with 646K subscribers.