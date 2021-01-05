fuboTV Ends Year with 545,000+ Subscribers, A New High For The Company

Ahead of their earnings release later this month, fuboTV announced that they expect to exceed 545,000 subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter (72% year-over-year increase). The company had projected ~510,000 subscribers going into the quarter.

The company expects revenue to reach between $94-98 million (77-88% increase year-over-year), and higher than the $80-85 million estimates. Last quarter, fuboTV reached 455,000 subscribers, an increase of 58% year-over-year.

During the third quarter, total content hours streamed by fuboTV users in the quarter increased 83% year-over-year to 133.3 million hours. Monthly active users (MAUs) watched 121 hours per month on average in the quarter, an increase of 20% year-over-year. They have not shared exactly how that changed in the fourth quarter.

Despite the growth, the company is still much smaller than other Live TV Streaming Services in the market.

In comparison, the largest, Hulu Live TV ($65), last quarter announced that they have 4.1 million subscribers, which is ahead of YouTube TV, who recently announced 3 million subscribers and Sling TV ($30), who has 2.46 million subscribers, after adding 203K subscribers last quarter. Philo, the entertainment-only skinny bundle, last reported that the service reached 800K subscribers in November.

Last month, the company discontinued their $59.99 a month Standard Plan, meaning the lowest price to subscribe is now their $64.99 Family Bundle. They started testing new quarterly options that gave additional features – like extra streams and DVR storage – if you prepay for three months.