fuboTV Expands Picture-In-Picture (PIP) on Apple TV, So You Can Now Watch Four Channels At Once

Last year, fuboTV added support for Picture-In-Picture on Apple TV, but now they’re making it even better.

Just in time for the kickoff of Big Ten Football and upcoming Pac-12 Season, the Live TV Streaming Service improved their “Multiview” to now lets you watch four channels at once (up from two). The feature is rolling out to subscribers starting today and will be available to all streamers in the next few days.

The feature is similar to picture-in-picture and means you can watch four games side-by-side. With one-tap you can switch between which channel is in the larger frame and playing audio.

How to Activate Multiview mode on fuboTV

Select “Watch in Multiview” in the options menu or any live program To add more channels, select “Add Channels” Customize the “Multiview” experience by pressing and holding on a channel Add up to Four Channels at Once

Picture-in-picture is a much requested feature for cord-cutters, in particular sports fans. It was one of the favorite features of PlayStation Vue, which also allowed streaming of four channels at the same time. While the feature was originally only available on PS4, they extended it to Apple TV prior to their shutdown.