fuboTV Extra Add-On is Free Through December 29th

If you are currently a fuboTV subscriber, there is some good news. All active subscribers, will get access to channels in the fubo Extra add-on (30+ channels) through December 29th (a full list is below). The add-on is normally a $7.99 add-on to the fuboTV Standard Plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Some of those include sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more. The channels will automatically appear in your channel guide and you will have access to both live and on-demand content.

fubo Extra Free Preview Channels

ACC Network

American Heroes Channel

BBC World News

BET Her

BET Jams

BET Soul

CNBC World

Cooking Channel

Destination American

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

DIY Network

DUST

ESPNU

ESPNews

FUSE

FXM

GSN

Logo

MLB Network

MTV2

MTV Classic

MTV Live

MTVU

Nat Geo Wild

NBATV

Newsy

NHL Network

NickMusic

Nicktoons

People TV

REVOLT

Science Channel

SEC Network

Sony Movie Channel

Stadium

Stadium Plus

TeenNick

Tennis Channel

Zona Futbol

At the end of the free preview, the channels will automatically disappear if you don’t add fubo Extra to your subscription. You won’t need to remember to cancel.