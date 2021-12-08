fuboTV Extra Add-On is Free Through December 29th
If you are currently a fuboTV subscriber, there is some good news. All active subscribers, will get access to channels in the fubo Extra add-on (30+ channels) through December 29th (a full list is below). The add-on is normally a $7.99 add-on to the fuboTV Standard Plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
Some of those include sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more. The channels will automatically appear in your channel guide and you will have access to both live and on-demand content.
fubo Extra Free Preview Channels
- ACC Network
- American Heroes Channel
- BBC World News
- BET Her
- BET Jams
- BET Soul
- CNBC World
- Cooking Channel
- Destination American
- Discovery Family
- Discovery Life
- DIY Network
- DUST
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- FUSE
- FXM
- GSN
- Logo
- MLB Network
- MTV2
- MTV Classic
- MTV Live
- MTVU
- Nat Geo Wild
- NBATV
- Newsy
- NHL Network
- NickMusic
- Nicktoons
- People TV
- REVOLT
- Science Channel
- SEC Network
- Sony Movie Channel
- Stadium
- Stadium Plus
- TeenNick
- Tennis Channel
- Zona Futbol
At the end of the free preview, the channels will automatically disappear if you don’t add fubo Extra to your subscription. You won’t need to remember to cancel.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.