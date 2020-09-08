fuboTV & Fox App to Stream Thursday Night Football in 4K During 2020 Season

After finishing up the NFL Network exclusive part of the Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with Week 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears game — TNF will be televised on Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Twitch. Once again for the 2020 season, TNF games through Week 16 with the Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints will be available to stream in 4K using the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

Just last like year however, the games will be produced natively in 1080p 60fps HLG and up-converted to 4K 2160p 60fps. Meaning they’re actually shot in 1080p HDR, but delivered via a 4K feed.

fuboTV will continue to carry the games in 4K directly from their service, but the games will also be available in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that if you are a subscriber of Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (in select markets) — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials.

Depending on what device you use and what app you stream from, you will get a slightly different experience as they they use various HDR format. Fox suggest a high-speed internet connection of at least 25 Mbps or higher to experience the broadcast without buffering.

Apple TV 4K: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG, while Fox Apps will stream in SDR.

Roku: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG.

Fire TV: On fuboTV, you can stream in HDR HLG, while Fox Apps will stream in 4K HDR.

Both apps are available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need a Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra. For the first time, the streaming telecasts will also feature Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

TNF 4K Streaming Schedule