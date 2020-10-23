fuboTV & Fox to Stream Nebraska at Ohio State 2020 Big Ten Opener in 4K

Last month, we reported that fuboTV would once again be streaming Thursday Night Football in 4K directly from their interface. In addition to TNF, they will continue to broadcast College Football telecasts on FOX and FS1 in 4K.

For fans of Nebraska Cornhuskers and Ohio State Buckeyes, that means you will be able to watch tomorrow’s 2020 season opener in 4K on fuboTV. The game starts at 12pm ET, tomorrow, October 24th and is available to stream on fuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

fuboTV has been streaming College Football in 4K since the 2018 season, and remains the only Live TV Streaming Service to do it directly from their interface. With other streaming services, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials to watch in 4K using the Fox and Fox Sports Apps.

How to Stream College Football in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.