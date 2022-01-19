FuboTV Integrates ‘FanView,’ A Multiview Streaming Mode, into its Apple TV Broadcasts

FuboTV is bringing back the glory that was picture-in-picture viewing with sports fans in mind.

Today, FuboTV announced it expanded its popular “Multiview” mode on Apple TV to support elements of its “FanView” feature. Starting today, subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV by combining multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView), configured on screen just as they like.

Subscribers can watch up to two live sporting events simultaneously while also placing different FanView widgets, like live stats, scoreboards, and more, right alongside each video player. While in FanView’s scoreboard widget, subscribers can also navigate through live scores and, with one click, go directly into a selected game.

Subscribers who aren’t particularly interested in combining these two features can continue to enjoy their Multiview streams as normal, streaming up to four channels simultaneously.

“In our mission to integrate interactivity into fuboTV’s live TV streaming experience, our team has been focused on launching products that enable consumers to engage with what’s on the screen in ways they never have before,” said Mike Berkley, chief product officer, fuboTV.

“Live sports in particular perfectly lends itself to enhanced viewing experiences,” Berkley said. “We know our subscribers want to keep track of multiple games and leagues, and they want to engage with what they’re watching. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring a new iteration of our very popular Multiview feature for Apple TV that lets them watch multiple games at once alongside FanView’s real-time scores and stats. We believe this is the most personalized and customized TV viewing experience available in the market.”

If you’re sitting there asking yourself, “This has to be for gambling, right?” you’d likely be in the right ballpark. As FuboTV CEO David Gandler talks about there being “no loyalty” in the sports gambling space, it’s up to providers to offer a unique experience for their players. We’ve all been in the situation where we have to swap channels to follow the multiple games we have action on. Now, you can track the over/under in the Mavs/Warriors game on the digital scoreboard while watching Bruins/Capitals to see if Alex Ovechkin puts in another goal to cash in your anytime scorer play. This commitment to sports betting is why experts are high on FuboTV's future.

You can get a glimpse of what FuboTV’s Multiview looks like below: