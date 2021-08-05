fuboTV is Bringing Their Live TV Streaming Service to VIZIO Smart TVs
fuboTV has reached a deal with VIZIO to bring their Live TV Streaming Service to select VIZIO SmartCast TVs later this year. With the addition of VIZIO, fuboTV will now be available on all three major Smart TV platforms from VIZIO, LG, and Samsung.
fuboTV added Samsung Smart TV support launched in 2019 and brought the service to LG Smart TVs in June 2021. Prior to that, they added support for Xbox in mid-2020.
fuboTV will be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung, VIZIO, LG Smart TV devices. This leaves just PlayStation as the only platform without support for the streaming service.
fuboTV’s VIZIO Smart TV App is expected to have many of the features that fuboTV subscribers will be used to.
- Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a guide that is unique to their content preferences.
- Customizable Guide: users on the LG Smart TV app will be able to “favorite” channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide.
- Record Series: this “set it and forget it” feature allows users to record an entire series with one click.
- Record Teams: users can keep up with all of their favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action. With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~36 channels including Baby TV, BBC World News, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.