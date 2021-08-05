fuboTV is Bringing Their Live TV Streaming Service to VIZIO Smart TVs

fuboTV has reached a deal with VIZIO to bring their Live TV Streaming Service to select VIZIO SmartCast TVs later this year. With the addition of VIZIO, fuboTV will now be available on all three major Smart TV platforms from VIZIO, LG, and Samsung.

fuboTV added Samsung Smart TV support launched in 2019 and brought the service to LG Smart TVs in June 2021. Prior to that, they added support for Xbox in mid-2020.

fuboTV will be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung, VIZIO, LG Smart TV devices. This leaves just PlayStation as the only platform without support for the streaming service.

fuboTV’s VIZIO Smart TV App is expected to have many of the features that fuboTV subscribers will be used to.