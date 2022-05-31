fuboTV Launches New ‘Ultimate’ Plan, Drops Free Trial in New Test

fuboTV has launched a new “Ultimate” Plan for $99.99 per month to select new subscribers. The plan includes everything in the $69.99 per month Pro Plan — including a 1,000-hour DVR and streaming on unlimited at-home screens — but also includes Fubo Extra ($7.99), News Plus ($2.99), Sports Plus ($10.99), and Showtime ($10.99).

Despite bringing together some of the service’s most popular features, the bundle doesn’t save customers very much money. All the extras total $32.96 per month, so with the new Ultimate Plan, customers are only saving $2.96 per month by signing up for all of the additional content at once. Separately, there are cheaper ways to get Showtime, currently you can get a Paramount+ and Showtime bundle directly from Paramount for $9.99 a month.

“The Ultimate package launched today to a small group of users and will continue to roll out to all users in the coming days,” a fuboTV representative told The Streamable.

One other noticeable change to mention is that fuboTV has dropped their free trial as part of the test as well. fuboTV told us that “we are always experimenting with free trial periods. This is one such test.”

In March, fuboTV dropped their free trial to just one-day, but quickly reverted to a seven-day free trial. This is the first time that the service has ever dropped the free trial entirely.

Hulu Live TV dropped their free trial in December when they began offering The Disney Bundle, while Sling TV eliminated their free trial in March. DIRECTV STREAM, however, launched a five-day free trial in February.

fuboTV has been running a number of tests this year, including replacing their monthly plan for a quarterly plan for just 10 days. In April, the service dropped its Starter Plan and migrated all customers to the $69.99 per month Pro Plan. The streamer also shifted 4K access to their Elite Plan for existing customers.

Comparison of New fuboTV Plans