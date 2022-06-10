fuboTV May Lose All Univision-Owned Channels in Carriage Dispute

If fuboTV and Univision can’t reach a deal by June 30th, fuboTV subscribers may be left without Univision-owned channels including Univision, UniMas, Galavision, and TUDN. fuboTV said in a message on social media that renewing the contract “would cost us more than double the current rates.”

In a statement, fuboTV said:

FuboTV is currently in negotiations with Univision to renew our long-standing content agreement. Univision’s new contract offer would cost us more than double the current rates, which are already at a premium to market. We are working diligently to resolve this issue and hope Univision reconsiders their approach in negotiating with FuboTV and will continue to offer their content in our market-leading Latino content package at a fair and reasonable price for consumers.

Currently, fuboTV is the only live TV streaming service with the four Univision-owned channels on their base plan.

YouTube TV carries Univision, UniMas, and Galavision on their base plan, but doesn’t offer TUDN which carries the broadcast rights of Liga MX, Mexico, and U.S. national soccer teams, as well as the Gold Cup, Copa America, and Major League Soccer. DIRECTV STREAM offers all four channels, but only Univision and Galavision are on their base plan.

This is the first time that fuboTV has been vocal of a carriage dispute prior to dropping channels, giving indication that they would like to keep the channels if financially possible.

In July 2021, fuboTV dropped A&E, History, and Lifetime, but that came without any messaging prior to the channels disappearing from the service. The same was true, when fuboTV dropped Turner channels from the service the year prior.

This isn’t the first carriage dispute for Univision with a streaming service. The channels were dropped from Sling TV in June 2019, and while they reached a deal with Dish 9 months later, the channels didn't come back to the streaming service.