fuboTV Now Streaming NBC Sports Chicago in 4K to Watch White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks

Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks fans can now stream select games in 4K with fuboTV.

Starting with last night’s Blue Jays at White Sox game, fuboTV will stream select games on NBC Sports Chicago in 4K to customers in Chicago and the surrounding areas. New customers will need the fuboTV Elite Plan ($79.99) to stream in 4K, while some existing viewers already have it included in their plan.

fuboTV joins YouTube TV which began offering NBC Sports Chicago in 4K in March as part of the $19.99 per month 4K Plus Add-On.

fuboTV has been streaming sports in 4K since the 2018 World Cup. They now broadcast select NFL, college football, and college basketball games on FOX and FS1, along with Premier League action on NBC and USA Network.

This isn’t the first Regional Sports Network that fuboTV has added in 4K. Last month, they added NESN 4K to stream Boston Red Sox games to customers in the New England market.

While not all games on NBC Sports Chicago will be available in 4K, they will carry most home games including the White Sox upcoming series against the Orioles and Twins. Come this fall, the channel will also be streaming Bulls and Blackhawks games in 4K. NBC Sports Chicago is also carried in 4K by DIRECTV, but not DIRECTV STREAM.