fuboTV Offering Free Preview of MLB Network to All Subscribers During NLDS

MLB Network is the home to two exclusive telecasts during the NLDS. Fortunately, all fuboTV subscribers, including those who sign-up for a 7-Day Free Trial, will get access to the channel at no extra cost.

How to Watch NLDS on MLB Network

When: Marlins/Braves (Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. ET) | Padres/Dodgers (Oct. 8th at 9 p.m. ET)

TV: MLB Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While most games in both NL series will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, each series will have a exclusive game only on MLB Network. For the Atlanta Braves/Miami Marlins Game 2 will be on MLB Network at 2pm ET on October 7th, while San Diego Padres/Los Angeles Dodgers will see Game 3 as a MLB Network exclusive on October 8th at 9pm ET.

The rest of series will air on Fox Sports 1, which is also carried by the Live TV Streaming Service.

The only other streaming services that offer MLB Network are Sling TV which offer it as part of their Sports Plus add-on. For a limited time, you can get the Sports Plus add-on for Free, with your first month of service. YouTube TV also offers MLB Network as part of their base plan.

While it comes as no surprise to fans that the Braves have made it into the playoffs, the Marlins’ presence is unexpected. The latter beat out mega-competitors, the Chicago Cubs in order to secure their spot in the playoffs. Now, they come in as the underdog once again and hope to come out as champions. With Sixto Sanchez and Starling Marte, the Marlins are well-equipped to pull off a huge upset.

The LA Dodgers will face their longtime rival, the San Diego Padres when they play at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers come in as the contending favorites, having met with the Padres 10 times during the regular season and winning six of those games, outscoring the Padres 48-36.

How to Stream the MLB Network for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch the playoffs live on MLB Network. You can stream on these services using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.