fuboTV Raises Price to $69.99 a Month For New Customers

In its on-going experimentation, earlier this month fuboTV announced that it would be testing a $5 per month increase on the price of their basic package. The streamer has now confirmed that the change has become permanent with the elimination of their Starter tier. The bump will take the basic monthly cost for the Live TV Streaming platform from $64.99 to $69.99.

fuboTV’s SVP for Communications Jennifer L. Press confirmed the changes to The Streamable saying, “Our entry plan for new customers is our value-packed Pro plan at $69.99/month, which features over 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.”

As of March 14, new customers to the service will be able to subscribe to the Pro, Elite, and Latino plans. The Pro plan is now the least expensive, English-language option at $69.99 per month, with the Elite tier coming in at $79.99. the Latino plan is $32.99. Free trials are available for the former two plans.

Existing subscribers will be able to keep their Starter plans at the $64.99/month rate as long as their accounts remain active, but new and returning subscribers will need to select from one of the three remaining options. The Pro plan has the same sports, news, and entertainment channels as the Starter, but also includes 1,000 hours of DVR storage and access for up to 10 simultaneous streams). The Starter package only comes with 250 hours of storage and access for three streams at a time.

fuboTV sees a correlation between usage and customer retention, so by increasing the entry-level DVR capacity and maximimum number of streams, the goal is to encourage subscribers to log onto fuboTV more often and therefore becoming more reliant on the service.

With its new $69.99 base price, the streamer is now on par with DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu with Live TV. The monthly base price for YouTube TV remains at $64.99 while Sling — which offers roughly half the number of channels as its competitors — starts at $35 per month.

As part of their 2021 Q4 earnings release, fuboTV reported that they added approximately 185,000 subscribers in the final quarter of last year to take their total over 1.1 million. The company saw an increase of subscribers by 106% compared to the prior year, but added about 77,000 fewer subscribers than they did in Q3.