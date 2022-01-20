fuboTV Raises RSN Fee in New England to $8.99 a Month For NESN & NBC Sports Boston

Almost a year ago, fuboTV added a Regional Sports Fee for customers in the New England market, including those in Boston. The purpose of the fee was to cover the costs added to carry NESN and NBC Sports Boston for customers in the region.

At the time, new and returning customers had $5 added to their bill. This wasn’t an optional fee, so even if you didn’t watch the channel you would still be paying the fee. However, that fee is now going up.

fuboTV has quietly raised the price of the RSN Fee in New England by 80% to $8.99 a month. The fee change appears to only affect new subscribers for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it go into effect for existing customers in the future as well.

The fee is still less than Comcast’s Regional Sports Fee in the New England market, which went up to $11.85 from $10.75 in 2021.

fuboTV RSN Fee in New England

For those in the Boston market, there are few options to stream NESN, the TV home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox. The channel was dropped by YouTube TV in October 2020, leaving just fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM as your only streaming options. The channel was subsequently dropped by Dish Network in December.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that the RSN fee has increased in other markets. In New York and Chicago, where they carry MSG and Marquee Sports Network, the fees remain $5 and $6 respectively.

Since August 2020, fuboTV has added a RSN fee in most markets that carry Regional Sports, except those with only NBC Sports RSNs. In most markets, the fee however is still ~$5-10 less than what is charged by cable operators.

The good news is, structurally, it does set-up the possibility of them adding additional RSNs, which doesn’t seem likely on YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV at their current price. In the fall, fuboTV added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ROOT Sports Northwest.