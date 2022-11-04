FuboTV Reaches 1.231 Million North American Subscribers at End of Q3 2022, Up 31% Year-Over-Year

After pre-announcing their financial results last month, fuboTV officially revealed that North American paid subscribers reached a record high of 1,231,000, an increase of 31% year-over-year. That was slightly above the 1.22 million, the pre-announced a few weeks ago.

Notably, the streamer’s subscriber number includes Canada, where it has exclusive streaming rights for the English Premier League. (Peacock holds those rights in the U.S.). The company’s latest year-end guidance placed subscribers at 1,355,000 - 1,375,000 mililion.

It’s been an interesting year for fuboTV to say the least. What started off as the sports gambler's paradise of live tv streaming services is now simply the sports watcher’s paradise. Just a few weeks ago, fuboTV officially put the kibosh on its gambling efforts, which they reiterated in the latest shareholder’s update.

“Our decision to close the Fubo Gaming business and cease operation of our owned-and-operated Fubo Sportsbook was made in support of our profitability goals,” said David Gandler, CEO of fuboTV “But, as we continue to focus on data and interactivity to differentiate our virtual MVPD, we still believe the integration of gaming and live sports streaming is powerful. As a result, we are exploring ways to optimize our user base in the gaming space without investing our own funds.”

Fubo’s idea had good intentions — integrate gaming options into a live TV streaming app and create one, cohesive experience for sports fans. Unfortunately, industry giants like FanDuel and DraftKings offered a more familiar respite for sports bettors and sports leagues alike. Alas, much like the LaserDisc and the Sega Dreamcast, fuboTV’s integrated sports betting platform may have been too early for its time and just didn’t work out.

It’s not all doom and gloom over in fuboTV land, though — the company’s investments into exclusive streaming rights to sporting events and adding sports channels have paid off. Earlier this month, fuboTV added Altitude so Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans could watch their favorite teams. It’s only the second live TV streaming service to offer the channel. Fubo’s 4K offerings are also expanding, with the company streaming the 2022 MLB Playoffs, the 2022 World Series, and the 2022 World Cup in 4K. Because of this, the company was able to finally pass the one-million subscriber mark.

And for the cherry on top of its delicious 2022 sundae, fuboTV won the first-ever J.D. Power Live Streaming TV Study Award. Fubo edged out Sling TV with a customer satisfaction score of 789 points out of 1,000. The scores were based on performance and reliability; cost of service; programming; communications and promotions; billing and payment; features and functionality; and customer care.