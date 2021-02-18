fuboTV Adds 12 Nexstar-owned ABC Locals

In an effort to further expand its live news offerings, fuboTV announced today the addition of 12 more ABC local affiliates from around the country. These stations are all owned by Nexstar, the largest local broadcasting entity in the country. You can check out the full list of new affiliates below:

In November, fuboTV added national ABC feeds in 100 markets across the country, while they expand their reach of local affiliates. While fuboTV still maintains their timezone-corrected East, Central, Mountain, and West ABC national feeds in some markets, they’ve looked to add more local affiliates to their service. The national feeds won’t give local news, but you can still watch your favorite nationally-televised ABC programming, like The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and live sports like NBA basketball and NCAA college football.

Last December, fuboTV announced they’d solved a dispute with Nexstar to bring back CBS affiliates, and the two companies seem to be in agreement since their two-and-a-half-month spat last year.

fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Web Browsers, iPhone/iPad, Android Phones/Tablets, and some smart TVs. You can also receive 5 percent cash back on fuboTV purchases made with a Discover card from April 1 to June 30.