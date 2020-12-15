fuboTV Reaches Deal with Nexstar to Bring Back CBS Affiliates

In September, fuboTV alerted customers that as a result of a carriage dispute, Nexstar-owned CBS stations would be dropped from the service. After a 2.5 month dispute, the two sides have reached a deal to bring the CBS affiliates back to the service.

Some the channels include WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, N.V.; KGPE-TV in Fresno-Visalia, C.A.; WYOU-TV in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, P.A.; KVEO-TV in Harlingen-Brownsville, T.X.; WTAJ-TV in Johnstown-Altoona-St. College, P.A.; KXMC-TV in Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D.; WVNS-TV in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, W.V.; and KREX-TV in Grand Junction-Montrose, C.O.

During the carriage dispute, fuboTV had been giving customers in those markets a $5.99 a month credit in order to sign-up for CBS All Access.

Last week, the two sides reached a deal to add WGN America, Nexstar’s cable network, to the fuboTV Standard Plan. That channel will come to the service in January.

The new agreement comes at a time where Nexstar is involved in several carriage disputes. Last week, after being unable to reach a deal, Dish dropped 164 Nexstar locals in 120 markets. At the center of the dispute is the continual increase of affiliate transmission fees, in addition to Nexstar requiring Dish to carry WGN America.

In October, Hulu Live TV lost Nexstar ABC affiliates on the service. The dispute affects 20+ Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates across the country including in Nashville (WKRN), Hartford (WTNH), Grand Rapids (WOTV), Harrisburg (WHTM), New Orleans (WGNO), and Richmond (WRIC).

Nexstar is the largest independent operator of CBS affiliates, covering 14% of the U.S. and serving more than 15 million households. Nexstar owns and/or operates CBS affiliates in 41 markets.

Nexstar-owned CBS Affiliates