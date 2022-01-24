FuboTV Secures Exclusive US Broadcasting Rights to Select UEFA Soccer Matches

FuboTV nabbed some more live soccer rights — this time in the US.

According to a news release put out by the company, fuboTV reached a deal with FOX Sports to stream select UEFA soccer matches through its online platform. The deal is a six-year sublicense that will allow the company to stream select matches featuring the top European national teams, including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. While they won’t be able to air UEFA Champions League matches, they can air matches from the Nations League, qualifying and tournament matches for both Euro 2024 and 2028, as well as friendlies played between European nations that are part of UEFA.

“Soccer has always been integral to fuboTV’s DNA,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Today’s announcement of our deal with FOX Sports to distribute UEFA National Team Football marks an important milestone for the company as we work to differentiate our sports-first content portfolio and reinvent interactive sports and entertainment television. We are excited to partner with FOX Sports to bring some of the world’s most important and thrilling soccer events to consumers over the years to come.”

FuboTV markets itself as the destination for sports fans and looks to be taking a two-pronged approach to capture their hearts and screens. While the company is still focused on its live sports betting features, it has also been slowly but surely grabbing up broadcasting rights for its Fubo Sports Network across all regions. In Canada, fuboTV now owns the broadcast rights to the English Premier League, as well as Serie A and Coppa Italia. Now, we can add UEFA matches to the list.

“We’re excited to partner with fuboTV on UEFA’s most-coveted events,” said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “fuboTV and FOX Sports both share a strong passion for soccer, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful game than with some of the world’s greatest tournaments.”